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Odisha CM orders inquiry into Keonjhar skeleton episode

Wed, 29 April 2026
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A tribal man carrying his sister's skeleton to a bank in Keonjhar district/Courtesy Screen grab/X
A tribal man carrying his sister's skeleton to a bank in Keonjhar district/Courtesy Screen grab/X
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday evening ordered an inquiry into the episode of a tribal man carrying his sister's skeleton to a bank in Keonjhar district as a proof of death to withdraw her money.

Majhi, who was on a visit to the district during the day, directed the revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) of Northern Division to initiate a probe into the incident.

A shocking clip of the man carrying the remains to the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank on Monday has gone viral on social media.

"The inquiry will begin from Wednesday to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, and how to prevent such episodes in future," a CMO official said.

The RDC has been asked to submit the report at the earliest.

"Majhi expressed grief over the incident and advised officials to be more sensitive towards people," a statement issued by the CMO said.

The issue has now been resolved after the chief minister's intervention, it said.

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