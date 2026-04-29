HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mamata visits polling booths in her constituency

Wed, 29 April 2026
Share:
08:53
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited various booths in her Bhabanipur assembly constituency where polling is underway.

The Bhabanipur assembly segment is Banerjee's political bastion, where she faces Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a prestige battle seen as a symbolic rematch of Nandigram, where he had defeated her in 2021.

The TMC chief generally goes out of her Kalighat residence in the afternoon on the polling day to cast her vote at Mitra Institution school.

She, however, went out before 8 am to visit various polling stations in the Bhabanipur assembly segment, including those in the Chetla area, in south Kolkata.

Voting is underway in 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, amid unprecedented security arrangements.

Polling started at 7 am with voters lining up outside booths across Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman -- districts that together form the political and electoral core of the state.

Voting is scheduled to continue till 6 pm.

The first phase of the assembly elections on April 23 had recorded a turnout of 93.19 per cent -- the highest ever in the state.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP will win less than 50 seats: Abhishek Banerjee votes
LIVE! BJP will win less than 50 seats: Abhishek Banerjee votes

Battle for Bengal: Final phase polling gets underway
Battle for Bengal: Final phase polling gets underway

Voting has commenced in 142 constituencies for the second and final phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, with significant security measures in place. The outcome will determine whether the TMC maintains its dominance or if the...

King Charles III trades barbs with Trump at state dinner
King Charles III trades barbs with Trump at state dinner

King Charles III reaffirmed the enduring strength of the US-UK alliance, underscored NATO's centrality to global security, and shared light-hearted moments with President Donald Trump during a White House state dinner.

Iran proposes three-stage plan to reopen Hormuz Strait
Iran proposes three-stage plan to reopen Hormuz Strait

Iran has submitted a fresh proposal to regional intermediaries offering to cease its military operations in the Strait of Hormuz, contingent upon a complete cessation of hostilities and the removal of the US blockade on Iranian maritime...

US marines board merchant ship in Arabian Sea
US marines board merchant ship in Arabian Sea

US Marines boarded and searched a commercial ship, M/V Blue Star III, in the Arabian Sea on suspicion of violating the US blockade of Iranian ports, later releasing it after confirming it was not headed to Iran.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO