L-G orders to fortify security grid in J-K, warns terror sympathisers

23:21

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and preparedness for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and directed forces to fortify the security grid and ensure the strictest possible action against those who are harbouring terrorists.



A security review meeting was held here ahead of the annual 'Darbar Move', with the secretariat scheduled to close in the winter capital Jammu on April 30 and reopen in Srinagar on May 4.



During the meeting, Sinha reviewed the progress on the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan' and district-wise preparations for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, an official spokesperson said.



The meeting, which was attended by chief secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, besides top officers of police and administration, apprised the L-G on law and order, and security scenario across districts, the spokesperson said.



They also shared details on the progress of the 100-day anti-drug campaign and preparations in view of various pilgrimages across the Union territory, including the Amarnath Yatra, Kausar Nag Yatra and Budha Amarnath Yatra.



The L-G issued a firm directive to fortify the security grid through coordination among security forces, ensuring seamless and impenetrable shield against emerging threats.



He directed the strictest possible action against individuals who harbour terrorists and overground workers (OGWs) linked to terror groups, vowing zero tolerance for those who shelter threats to national security.



The L-G directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to ensure seamless coordination between the police, civil administration and security forces, the spokesperson said.