HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC refuses to entertain plea on Sahara Shahar land lease

Wed, 29 April 2026
Share:
22:27
image
The Allahabad high court has refused to entertain a plea by Sahara India Commercial Corporation Limited against the Lucknow Municipal Corporation's orders of September 2025 cancelling the land lease of its Sahara Shahar complex and directing that the land be vacated.

The HC's Lucknow bench said the plea is not maintainable as a matter related to Sahara Shahr is already before the apex court, where Sahara has submitted an application and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) too has also filed an objection.

"We find our hands tied in proceeding any further in the matter," a bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla said as it passed the order on April 22, dismissing the petition filed by M/s Sahara India Commercial Corporation Limited.

The petitioner had challenged a Lucknow Municipal Corporation order of September 8, 2025, cancelling the land lease granted to Sahara on October 22, 1994, and a further order of September 11, 2025, ordering the land to be vacated.

The petitioner submitted that an arbitration order had been passed in its favour regarding this land on September 2, 2017, but the LMC had ignored that order and wrongly cancelled the lease, even though the company was willing to deposit the necessary money to extend the lease. The LMC opposed the petition. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Exit polls: BJP to win WB, Assam; DMK in TN; UDF in Keralam
Exit polls: BJP to win WB, Assam; DMK in TN; UDF in Keralam

Exit polls predict a BJP victory in Assam and an edge in West Bengal, a DMK government in Tamil Nadu, and a Congress-led UDF comeback in Kerala.

LIVE! West Asia crisis: Iranian FM Araghchi dials Jaishankar
LIVE! West Asia crisis: Iranian FM Araghchi dials Jaishankar

Historic polling in Bengal: 92.47% turnout breaks all records
Historic polling in Bengal: 92.47% turnout breaks all records

West Bengal recorded its highest-ever voter turnout in the 2026 assembly polls since Independence, with a cumulative 92.47 per cent polling in two phases, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

RG Kar victim's mother alleges heckling at polling booth
RG Kar victim's mother alleges heckling at polling booth

BJP's Panihati candidate Ratna Debnath faced protests by TMC workers when she visited a booth in the assembly constituency in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district where polling was underway. She also accused the ruling party...

IPL 2026 UPDATES: MI vs SRH: Hardik takes out Travis Head
IPL 2026 UPDATES: MI vs SRH: Hardik takes out Travis Head

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO