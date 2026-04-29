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Disputed Bhojshala registered as 'mosque' in old records: Muslim side to HC

Wed, 29 April 2026
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The disputed Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex has historically been registered as a 'mosque' in revenue records and available sources don't clearly mention any Saraswati temple established by then-king Raja Bhoj, the Muslim side told the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while the Muslim side calls the 11th century monument Kamal Maula Mosque. The disputed complex in Dhar district is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Qazi Moinuddin, who claims to be a descendant of Sufi saint Maulana Kamaluddin Chishti and the 'Sajjadanashin' (spiritual head, guru, or successor of a Sufi shrine, khanqah, or religious site), was represented by his lawyer, Noor Ahmed Sheikh, before an Indore bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi hearing the case.

Moinuddin has questioned two public interest litigations (PILs) filed as intervenors in the Bhojshala case by an organisation named Hindu Front for Justice, one Kuldeep Tiwari and another individual.

These petitions state that Bhojshala is actually a Saraswati temple and that only Hindus should be granted the right to worship at the disputed complex.

Moinuddin's lawyer, Sheikh, claimed in the court that his client's ancestors, who are descended of Maulana Kamaluddin Chishti, have historically held titles to the complex, and that the site was also recorded as a "mosque" in government revenue records. -- PTI

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