'Dhurandhar' to release in Japan on July 10

20:15

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller Dhurandhar (Part One) will release in Japan on July 10, 2026, the makers announced on Wednesday.



Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, the Ranveer Singh-starrer film served as the first part of a spy saga and collected over Rs 1,328 crore worldwide since its global release on December 5, 2025, breaking multiple box office records across key international markets.



"It's time for Japan to experience the 'Dhurandhar' energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026," Jio Studios posted on Instagram.



Internationally, Dhurandhar emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in North America, and the highest-grossing Indian film ever in Canada and Australia, while also ranking among the top-performing Indian films in the UK, stated a press release.



"With its unique blend of scale, storytelling, and genre appeal, Dhurandhar is well-positioned to connect with Japanese audiences. The film combines high-octane action, drama, and layered storytelling, delivering a cinematic experience that is both immersive and universally engaging," it added.



The film, however, did not release in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, allegedly due to its anti-Pakistan narrative.



Dhurandhar chronicles a long-running Indian intelligence mission in which an undercover operative adopts the identity of a Baloch man, Hamza Ali Mazari (Singh), and infiltrates Pakistan's criminal underworld with the objective to dismantle a terror network targeting India.



The narrative is loosely inspired by several real-life geopolitical flashpoints, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.



The film features an ensemble cast led by Singh, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. It is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.



Its sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released worldwide on March 19 and has so far earned close to Rs 1,800 crore worldwide. -- PTI