Court extends police custody of 4 TCS employees in conversion case

21:11

A court in Nashik on Wednesday extended till May 2 the police custody of four TCS employees in connection with the alleged religious conversion of their male colleague to allow investigators to probe the money trail and suspected international links.



The accused, Raza Rafiq Memon (35), Tausif Bilal Attar (37), Danish Ejaz Sheikh (32), and Shahrukh Husain Shaukat Qureshi (34) are also accused of sexually harassing some women colleagues at the local unit of the leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organisation.



They were booked under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 79 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), and 302 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the BNS.



An SIT took their custody on April 23 from the Nashik Road Central Jail to investigate their alleged role in the religious conversion of their male colleague. A case was registered at the Mumbai Naka police station. On April 24, the court remanded them in police custody till April 29.



On Wednesday, the additional chief judicial magistrate extended their police custody till May 2 after the prosecution stressed the need to investigate the money trail and international links.



Of the two female accused in the sexual harassment and religious conversion case, a court on Tuesday extended the operations manager Ashwini Chainani's judicial custody till May 5 after public prosecutor Ajay Misar sought time to present the government side as he is new in the case. -- PTI