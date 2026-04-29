HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Court extends police custody of 4 TCS employees in conversion case

Wed, 29 April 2026
Share:
21:11
image
A court in Nashik on Wednesday extended till May 2 the police custody of four TCS employees in connection with the alleged religious conversion of their male colleague to allow investigators to probe the money trail and suspected international links.

The accused, Raza Rafiq Memon (35), Tausif Bilal Attar (37), Danish Ejaz Sheikh (32), and Shahrukh Husain Shaukat Qureshi (34) are also accused of sexually harassing some women colleagues at the local unit of the leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organisation.

They were booked under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 79 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), and 302 (deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the BNS.

An SIT took their custody on April 23 from the Nashik Road Central Jail to investigate their alleged role in the religious conversion of their male colleague. A case was registered at the Mumbai Naka police station. On April 24, the court remanded them in police custody till April 29.

On Wednesday, the additional chief judicial magistrate extended their police custody till May 2 after the prosecution stressed the need to investigate the money trail and international links.

Of the two female accused in the sexual harassment and religious conversion case, a court on Tuesday extended the operations manager Ashwini Chainani's judicial custody till May 5 after public prosecutor Ajay Misar sought time to present the government side as he is new in the case. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Exit polls: BJP to win WB, Assam; DMK in TN; UDF in Keralam
Exit polls: BJP to win WB, Assam; DMK in TN; UDF in Keralam

Exit polls predict a BJP victory in Assam and an edge in West Bengal, a DMK government in Tamil Nadu, and a Congress-led UDF comeback in Kerala.

LIVE! WB reports highest-ever voter turnout since Independence
LIVE! WB reports highest-ever voter turnout since Independence

700 CAPF companies to stay in Bengal after polls: EC
700 CAPF companies to stay in Bengal after polls: EC

Around 700 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will continue to remain deployed across West Bengal after the completion of polling, an Election Commission official said on Wednesday.

Central forces working to help BJP in Bengal polls: Mamata
Central forces working to help BJP in Bengal polls: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused central forces of working in favour of the BJP during the ongoing assembly elections, alleging intimidation and unfair practices.

IPL 2026 UPDATES: MI vs SRH: Rickelton brings up his maiden IPL century
IPL 2026 UPDATES: MI vs SRH: Rickelton brings up his maiden IPL century

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO