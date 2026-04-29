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700 CAPF companies to stay in Bengal after polls

Wed, 29 April 2026
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Around 700 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will continue to remain deployed across West Bengal after the completion of polling, an Election Commission official said on Wednesday.

The continued presence of the central forces is aimed at maintaining peace and ensuring that no untoward incidents take place in the post-poll period, he said.

"As per the EC's deployment plan issued on March 19, after completion of poll today, 700 companies of CAPF shall continue to remain deployed in the state for security arrangements and law and order duties, till further orders," he said.

"The forces will be stationed in sensitive areas and will assist the state administration in maintaining normalcy," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Monday said that central forces would stay in Bengal for 60 days after the polls.

Officials said further decisions on the duration and scale of deployment would be taken based on ground assessments and inputs from security agencies.

West Bengal voted for 142 seats in the second phase on Wednesday, while polling for 152 seats in the first phase was held on April 23. The votes in all 294 assembly seats will be counted on May 4. -- PTI 

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