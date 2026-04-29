7 killed in Bengaluru hospital wall collapse, CM orders probe, announces Rs 5 lakh solatium

20:43

Seven people, including three children, were killed when the compound wall of a hospital collapsed in Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said.



The incident occurred in the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, they added.



When the heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, battered the area, the seven victims were taking shelter near the wall, which suddenly came down crashing, police further said. All seven people were killed on the spot, they added.



According to police sources, the victims were street vendors.



Police and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot with an earthmover to bring out the bodies from the debris with the help of residents.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site of the Bengaluru hospital wall collapse, which claimed the lives of seven people on Wednesday and ordered an enquiry into the mishap.



The chief minister also announced Rs 5 lakh solatium to the kin of each of the deceased in the incident.