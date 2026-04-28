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Western Odisha under grip of severe heat, Jharsuguda sizzles at 45.3 deg C

Tue, 28 April 2026
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Western Odisha continued to reel under heatwave conditions on Tuesday, with Jharsuguda recording a maximum temperature of 45.3 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

As many 13 places of the state registered a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above during the day, it said in a bulletin.

Boudh recorded 43.7 degrees Celsius and Sambalpur 43.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Hirakud (43.4 degrees Celsius), Bargarh was (42.9 degrees Celsius), Nuapada (42.5 degrees Celsius) and Titlagarh (42.2 degrees Celsius), it said.

A heatwave warning has been issued for Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundergarh, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Nayagarh and Bargarh districts for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the government is planning to set up 'heatwave centres' in places that record high temperatures.

Commuters will be provided cold water and glucose at these centres, he said. -- PTI

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