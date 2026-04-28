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Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba 'in good situation': Deputy

Tue, 28 April 2026
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Dismissing "rumours" surrounding the health of the supreme leader of Iran, his deputy representative in India, Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia, on Tuesday said that the country's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is in "a good situation and fine".

"The situation of our Supreme Leader, Hazrat Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, is, thanks to God, good. According to the communication that we had a couple of days ago, he is in a good situation, he's fine," Ziyaeenia said in an interview with ANI.

He noted that any speculation concerning his health is wrong. "All these rumours that his health is not in a good situation and he has some problems - these are not authentic, and he is fine," Ziyaeenia added.

Reiterating Iran's stance on the West Asia conflict, he said Iran has stated that it did not start the war with Israel and the United States and will end it.

"From the very beginning of the war, we stated the famous sentence from our late Supreme Leader Hazrat Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei: 'Americans, the enemies, started this war, but we are the ones who will finish this war; we will decide how this war will finish,'" he said.

The New York Times had reported last week that Mojtaba Khamenei has largely remained out of public view following the February 28 airstrikes on the compound of the former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, where he had been residing. The attack also led to the deaths of his wife and son. -- ANI

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