HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'India not a hole, but whole; shouldn't be compared with China'

Tue, 28 April 2026
Share:
16:22
image
Reacting to a social media post shared by US President Donald Trump that referred to India with a derogatory remark, a business leader of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) on Tuesday said India is 'not a hole', but a 'whole' in all respects, including in upholding the rule of law and moving towards economic prosperity.
 
"We are much better. We are not a hole, but whole in all respects, in adhering to democratic principles, upholding the rule of law and moving towards economic prosperity," said Lalit Bhasin, former national president of IACC.
 
The remarks were in response to a social media comment by American radio show host Michael Savage, shared by Trump last week, that referred to India and some other countries as "hellholes" in the context of immigration.
 
Hours after the post, a spokesperson of the US embassy in New Delhi sought to control the damage by putting out a message, saying, "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top". The Indian government, on April 23, termed the post as "uninformed" and "inappropriate".
 
Speaking at the launch of IACC's Rajasthan chapter here in the presence of Jonathan Heimer, Minister Counsellor for Commercial Affairs at the US Embassy, Bhasin further said that the US government must get a message, through Heimer, that India should not be compared with China.
 
"My request to Jonathan Heimer, which should be conveyed to the US government, is that India is not a 'hell hole'. Please don't compare it with China," Bhasin said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'India not a hole, but whole; shouldn't be compared with China'
LIVE! 'India not a hole, but whole; shouldn't be compared with China'

'If he's Singham, I'm Pushpa': TMC leader vs UP-cadre IPS in WB
'If he's Singham, I'm Pushpa': TMC leader vs UP-cadre IPS in WB

Trinamool Congress supporters protested against an Election Commission-appointed IPS officer in West Bengal, accusing him of intimidating party workers ahead of the second phase of polling.

Gujarat local polls: BJP bags 9 of 15 municipal corporations
Gujarat local polls: BJP bags 9 of 15 municipal corporations

The BJP has taken an early lead in the Gujarat local body elections, winning a significant number of seats as counting progresses. The Congress trails behind, while Independents and other parties, including AAP and AIMIM, have also...

Mumbai to face 10% water cut from May 15 over El Nino fears
Mumbai to face 10% water cut from May 15 over El Nino fears

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 10 per cent water cut across Mumbai starting May 15, citing concerns over a below-normal monsoon forecast due to the El Nino weather pattern. The current water stock in the...

'Lone wolf, ISIS links': Maha ATS on man who stabbed guards
'Lone wolf, ISIS links': Maha ATS on man who stabbed guards

The accused, identified as Zaib Zubair Ansari (31), who returned to India from the US in 2020, allegedly asked the security guards their religion after an altercation at an under-construction building in the Mira Road area of Thane, he...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO