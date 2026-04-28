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Arrested right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar hospitalised

Tue, 28 April 2026
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Right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar/Courtesy Facebook
Right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar/Courtesy Facebook
Right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar, arrested by Goa Police over his alleged derogatory remarks about St Francis Xavier, was admitted to a hospital in Mapusa on Tuesday evening.

A senior police officer said that Khattar was taken to the district hospital after he complained of uneasiness and hypertension

Khattar, a YouTuber and founder of a right-wing outfit, triggered a major controversy earlier this month after allegedly making objectionable remarks about St Xavier at a program in Vasco.

Following an uproar, an FIR was registered at Vasco police station on a complaint by Congress leader Peter D'Souza, which was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

Khattar has been booked under BNS sections pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious sentiments.

While Khattar was on the run, the Crime Branch arrested his brother Madhav Khattar for his alleged role in drafting the speech.

Gautam Khattar was subsequently traced to Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. -- PTI

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