Stone pelting triggers clash between 2 wedding processions in UP; 1 dead

20:05

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The police arrived at the scene upon receiving the information and brought the situation under control, the SP said.



He said that a case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated.



He said that some accused in the matter have been arrested while efforts are on to nab others.



The SP added that both parties involved belong to the Nishad community.





Teams have been deployed in the village to maintain peace and order. -- PTI

A clash that broke out between two wedding processions, triggered by a stone hurling incident in a village here, has claimed the life of a 22-year-old and left six injured, police said on Monday.Sant Kabir Nagar SP Sandeep Kumar Meena said that the incident occurred when a wedding procession had arrived in Gayghat village on Sunday night. While another wedding procession of a young man, a local, was leaving.During the celebrations, an unidentified individual threw stones, which hit a woman, leading to a violent dispute between both parties, Meena said.According to the police, seven people were injured and admitted to a hospital in Gorakhpur, where Anil Nishad, a local, died on Monday.Following his death, villagers began pelting stones at the residence of one of the involved parties.