School timings revised in Noida amid heatwave

19:59

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The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has revised school timings for all boards, including CBSE, ICSE, IB and the UP Board, in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, officials said.



According to an order issued by the basic education department Sunday, all schools will now operate from 7.30 am to 12.30 pm with effect from April 27 until further orders.



The directive has been issued in compliance with instructions from the District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, keeping in mind the health and safety of children amid extreme temperatures and hot winds in the district.



"The operational timings for schools and classes, including Parishad-run, private-aided and government institutions, as well as those affiliated to various boards such as CBSE, ICSE, IB and the UP Board, are hereby revised from 07:30 am to 12:30 pm," the order stated.



It added that strict compliance with the revised timings is mandatory for all institutions concerned. -- PTI