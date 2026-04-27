'Sarke Chunar' row: Sanjay Dutt apologises; to sponsor education of 50 tribal girls

19:38

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with the controversy over the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke and submitted a written apology, expressing regret for any "unintended" harm caused to society.



During the hearing, held under NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the commission raised concerns over alleged vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song and questioned issues of intent, awareness and accountability.



The chairperson emphasised whether adequate due diligence was undertaken before participating in content that could be perceived as promoting objectification of women, while also underlining the responsibility of senior and influential public figures in ensuring that their work remains within the bounds of legal and societal standards.



As a corrective measure, Dutt committed to sponsoring the education of 50 tribal girl children as part of efforts towards social welfare and women's empowerment, the NCW said in a statement.



He also assured the commission that his future artist agreements would include mandatory legal due diligence provisions to ensure dignified and appropriate representation of women and children in films and related creative projects.



Actor Nora Fatehi, who was also summoned, could not appear as she is currently abroad and has sought a fresh date for the hearing.



On April 6, other individuals associated with the song, including director Kiran Kumar alias Prem, lyricist Raqueeb Alam and representatives of KVN Production Company Gautam K M and Suprith, appeared before the commission and submitted their apologies.



The NCW underscored that while artistic freedom is important, it must be exercised with responsibility and sensitivity, reiterating the need for accountability in content reaching wide public audiences and reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the dignity and representation of women.



The song, which sparked outrage on social media, appears to have been removed from YouTube, although it was widely played and shared across various platforms. -- PTI