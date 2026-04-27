ORS for students, uninterrupted power supply: Delhi CM announces heatwave plan

18:09

With temperatures soaring across the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced a series of measures aimed at tackling the heatwave, including providing ORS solution in schools, and ensuring uninterrupted supply of power and water.



During a review meeting with all the departments, the chief minister directed the Department of Education to make arrangements for the ORS solution across schools in Delhi.



She also asked the Labour Department to ensure that all outdoor labourers remain off work between 1 pm and 4 pm.



"All children will be given ORS solution before leaving school so that the heat does not affect them while walking back home," she said.



The chief minister has also directed the transport department to carry drinking water inside a cool box on all DTC buses.



"Directions have been given to ensure uninterrupted supply of power and water," Gupta further said.



She added that the Delhi government is fully prepared to tackle the heatwave this season and that arrangements are in place so that people do not face any problems.



The weather department issued a yellow alert for heatwave-like conditions in the city for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to reach around 44 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. -- PTI