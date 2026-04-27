HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ORS for students, uninterrupted power supply: Delhi CM announces heatwave plan

Mon, 27 April 2026
Share:
18:09
image
With temperatures soaring across the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced a series of measures aimed at tackling the heatwave, including providing ORS solution in schools, and ensuring uninterrupted supply of power and water.

During a review meeting with all the departments, the chief minister directed the Department of Education to make arrangements for the ORS solution across schools in Delhi.

She also asked the Labour Department to ensure that all outdoor labourers remain off work between 1 pm and 4 pm.

"All children will be given ORS solution before leaving school so that the heat does not affect them while walking back home," she said.

The chief minister has also directed the transport department to carry drinking water inside a cool box on all DTC buses.

"Directions have been given to ensure uninterrupted supply of power and water," Gupta further said.

She added that the Delhi government is fully prepared to tackle the heatwave this season and that arrangements are in place so that people do not face any problems.

The weather department issued a yellow alert for heatwave-like conditions in the city for Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to reach around 44 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! In sizzling heat Mamata goes on padyatra ahead of polling
LIVE! In sizzling heat Mamata goes on padyatra ahead of polling

Mumbai family of 4 dies after eating watermelon
Mumbai family of 4 dies after eating watermelon

The family consumed a main course of 'chicken pulav' along with five other guests, and once the visitors left, they consumed watermelon and began experiencing vomiting and giddiness, he said.

Central forces to stay for 60 more days in WB even if...: Shah
Central forces to stay for 60 more days in WB even if...: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that central forces will remain deployed in West Bengal for at least seven more days after the assembly elections, assuring voters of security during and after the polls.

'Same feeling': Cong leader's remarks on US shooting sparks row
'Same feeling': Cong leader's remarks on US shooting sparks row

A controversy has erupted over remarks made by Maharashtra MLA Vijay Wadettiwar regarding the shooting incident at an event attended by former US President Donald Trump. The BJP has demanded a condemnation from Congress leader Rahul...

India, New Zealand ink FTA to boost trade, investment
India, New Zealand ink FTA to boost trade, investment

India and New Zealand have signed a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) aimed at significantly boosting bilateral commerce and investments, providing duty-free access for 100 per cent of India's exports to New Zealand and securing...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO