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Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat derails in Pune; none hurt

Mon, 27 April 2026
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A coach of the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed just before the train was entering Pune railway station on Monday evening, though none of the passengers were hurt in the incident, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm when the premium AC train (No. 22225), running from Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Solapur in south-west Maharashtra, was passing over a crossing near a platform, they said.

"One of the wheels of a coach of the Vande Bharat train derailed at a diamond crossing. The crossing is being replaced on priority. No passenger was injured in the incident," the officials said.

Railway authorities said the crossing is slated for an upgrade as part of an ongoing yard remodelling work at Pune station.

Notably, a diamond crossing is a Railway junction where two tracks intersect each other at the same level, forming a diamond-shaped layout.

Passengers from the affected coach were seen getting down from the train carrying their luggage and walking to the nearest platform.

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