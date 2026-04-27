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Mangaluru cooker bomb case: Main accused gets 10-year jail term

Mon, 27 April 2026
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A special NIA court in Bengaluru on Monday sentenced the prime accused in the Mangaluru cooker bomb case to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 94,000.

Mohamed Shariq had initially claimed innocence in the case, but later pleaded guilty under Section 229 of CrPC in December 2025, which the special court accepted.

According to prosecution, Shariq was carrying the pressure cooker IED (improvised explosive device) in an autorickshaw, and allegedly planned to plant it at Mangaluru's Kadri Manjunatha Temple to spread terror among the Hindu community. The low intensity bomb, however, accidentally exploded on the way on November 19, 2022.

As per the operative portion of the order pronounced in open court, the accused Shariq (Accused No.1) was handed 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

He was also received two years' rigorous imprisonment each under Sections 465 (forgery) and 471 (using forged documents), with fines of Rs 2,000 each.

The court further awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each under Sections 121A (waging war conspiracy), 122 (collecting arms with intent to wage war), 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (causing grievous hurt).

Under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the accused was sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 each under Sections 16(b), 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40.

Additionally, under the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, he was awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment with fines of Rs 5,000 each under Sections 3(a) and 5(a).

The court ordered that all substantive sentences shall run concurrently. In case of default in payment of fines, additional imprisonment ranging from one to six months has been prescribed for different counts. -- PTI

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