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Maha minister Nitesh gets one-month jail in engineer case

Mon, 27 April 2026
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23:44
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane
A court in Sindhudurg on Monday convicted Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane in a 2019 case of pouring mud on an NHAI engineer when he was in opposition, and sentenced him to one-month imprisonment, noting that lawmakers are not supposed to take the law into their hands.

Later, the court suspended Rane's sentence, allowing him time to appeal before a higher court, while acquitting 29 other accused in the case.

"Even though Rane's intention was to raise a voice against the poor quality of work and inconvenience faced by the people, he was not supposed to humiliate or insult a public servant in public," additional sessions court judge V S Deshmukh stated.

"If such incidents continue to occur, public servants would not be able to discharge their duties with dignity," the judge noted.

Calling the act "abuse of power", the court held that "it is the demand of time to curb such tendency".

Rane, a son of former Union minister Narayan Rane, was among 30 people charged under various offences, including rioting, assault to deter a public servant, and criminal conspiracy. He was in Congress when the incident occurred. -- PTI

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