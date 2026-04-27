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LIVE! Iranian force fires warning shots at tanker; Indian crew safe
LIVE! Iranian force fires warning shots at tanker; Indian crew safe

Putin meets Araghchi, offers support for peace in West Asia
Putin meets Araghchi, offers support for peace in West Asia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his support to help bring peace to West Asia, praising the Iranian people for their resilience. This comes as Iran seeks to resolve the conflict with the US, following discussions with...

Key Lashkar figure Yousaf Afridi shot dead in Pakistan
Key Lashkar figure Yousaf Afridi shot dead in Pakistan

Sheikh Yousaf Afridi, a key Lashkar-e-Taiba figure and close associate of Hafiz Saeed, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

'Nida Khan forced ST victim to wear burqa, adopt Muslim name'
'Nida Khan forced ST victim to wear burqa, adopt Muslim name'

A court in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday fixed May 2 for giving its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea filed by TCS employee Nida Khan, an accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious...

38 ships turned back as US tightens Iran blockade
38 ships turned back as US tightens Iran blockade

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has announced that American forces are maintaining a strict maritime restrictive operation in the region, continuing to enforce a blockade against Iranian ports.

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