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Bihar govt makes singing of national song, anthem mandatory in schools

Mon, 27 April 2026
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The Bihar government has made it mandatory for educational institutions to begin the day with the national song, followed by the national anthem, officials said on Monday.

A communication to this effect was issued by the General Administration 
Department on April 26.

According to the notification, a similar sequence has to be maintained for initiating all government programmes, followed by the singing of Bihar's state song at the conclusion.

The letter was addressed to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, department heads, divisional commissioners, district magistrates and the DGP.

Officials concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the protocol. -- PTI

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