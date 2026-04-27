AAP to move court if 7 ex-MPs not disqualified

18:16

The Aam Admi Party will move to court if the seven former party MPs are not disqualified under the anti-defection law, said Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday, as the chairman of the upper house accepted their merger with the BJP.



Reacting to the Chairman's decision, Singh said the seven MPs had submitted a letter seeking recognition of their merger with the BJP, which was accepted by the Chair.



He alleged that the objections raised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its demand for their disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution had not been considered.



"The Chairman has taken cognisance of the letter submitted by those seven MPs and based on that, accepted their merger. The objection raised by us and the disqualification we sought under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution have not even been considered," Singh said.



He said the party was hopeful that once its letter is examined, the Chairman would act in favour of the Constitution and democracy by disqualifying the seven members.



"If that does not happen, we will approach the court. It is wrong to break a party in this manner," he said.



Singh had written to the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Sunday, seeking the disqualification of the seven members and arguing that their move violated the anti-defection provisions under the Constitution.



On Friday, the AAP suffered a jolt when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs -- Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal -- quit and merged with the BJP, alleging that the party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals. PTI