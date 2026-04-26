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Modi prays at Matua community's main shrine, Kolkata's Thanthania Kali temple

Sun, 26 April 2026
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Amid intense hustings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the main shrine of the politically influential Matua community in Thakunagar and at the historic Thanthania Kali temple in the West Bengal capital on Sunday, the penultimate day of campaigning for the state polls.

Before taking part in a roadshow in north Kolkata in the evening, the prime minister visited the over 300-year-old Thanthania Kalibari in the heart of Kolkata.

He bought puja offerings from one of the nearby stalls and offered it to the temple's presiding deity, Maa Siddheshwari, a form of Goddess Kali, as people jostled to catch a glimpse of the prime minister.

Located on Bidhan Sarani, a major north-south thoroughfare in north Kolkata, the temple was established in 1703 by Uday Narayan Brahmachari on a piece of land, which was then a cremation ground.

Earlier in the day, Modi offered prayers at Thakurbari, the main temple of the Matua Mahasangha at Thakurnagar in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, before his poll rally in the area.

His visit to the headquarters of the community, housing the shrines of the sect's founders Hari Chand and Guru Chand Thakur, is seen as an outreach to Matua voters who influence at least 34 assembly seats directly and another two dozen along the Bangladesh border.

Their backing had played a crucial role in the BJP's strong showing in the 2021 Assembly polls. -- PTI

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