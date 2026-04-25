'Not right': Anna Hazare on exit of 7 MPs from AAP

12:32

Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday criticised Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha for parting ways from the Aam Aadmi Party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that such political switching for personal interests is "not right" and not in line with constitutional values.

He emphasised that elected representatives must act within the spirit of the Constitution and avoid decisions driven by personal gain, stating the need to uphold democratic ethics.

"Leaving one party and joining another party is not right. Changing political parties for our selfish needs is not the right thing. This is not mentioned in our Constitution. Our Constitution is supreme. Our country functions based on the Constitution," Hazare said.

Hazare was the primary figurehead and ideological mentor for the Aam Aadmi Party's formation via his 2011 anti-corruption movement, though he later distanced himself from Arvind Kejriwal due to the move into mainstream politics.

Hazare's remarks came after seven MPs, including prominent faces such as Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal, resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party

While addressing a presser in the national capital, Chadha said that he, along with six AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, has informed the Chairman of the House, in accordance with the rules, of leaving the party.

He formalised a split that had been building for weeks, announcing that two-thirds of the party's Upper House members would merge with the BJP.

Meanwhile, the AAP has now begun working on a new strategy. Deliberations are ongoing among party leaders regarding the situation. Late last night, after returning from a visit to Gujarat, senior party leader Manish Sisodia met party convenor Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.