PM pays Rs 1000 for boat ride on Hooghly river

12:13

PM with boatman Gourango Biswas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday started his day at the Hooghly River in Kolkata, where he took a boat ride and interacted with boatmen.



The boatman, Gourango Biswas from Hooghly district, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi suddenly came, rented the boat, and went for a ride."



Biswas said the Prime Minister arrived at around 7 am. While there was limited interaction between them, Modi asked his name and gave him a warm hug after returning to the shore.



He further said that the Prime Minister rode for around an hour, paid Rs1,000, and clicked pictures using his camera.



Another local, Mohmad Sheikh Iftekar, said the Prime Minister arrived at Panighat, took a morning walk, and then went for a boat ride. A total of seven boats were booked. After returning, he asked people to stay united and happy.



In a post on X, PM Modi reminisced about being on the bridge during the roadshow from Howrah to Kolkata, as part of the election campaign for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls.



"Last evening, I was on the Howrah Bridge during the long roadshow from Howrah to Kolkata. And this morning, saw it from the Hooghly river!" PM wrote. -- ANI