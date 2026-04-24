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Air India hesitant to shift part of operations to Navi Mumbai

Fri, 24 April 2026
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Air India is hesitant to shift a part of its operations from the existing Mumbai Airport to the new greenfield facility at Navi Mumbai as it would lead to additional costs and reduced efficiencies.

According to the Tata Group airline, the aviation industry has been facing severe and unprecedented challenges amid the current geopolitical instability and "dramatic" rise in jet fuel prices, among several other operational restrictions.

After reviewing the proposal for determination of aeronautical tariffs for Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) for the first control period (April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030), the Tata Group-owned airline, in its submission to the airport tariff regulator Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), said it "disagrees" with the assumption of strong airline demand to shift operations to the Navi Mumbai International Airport for several reasons.

"We respectfully disagree with the assumption of strong airline demand to shift operations to NMI... until sufficient volume at NMI allows efficiencies of scale, splitting operations between BOM & NMI adds costs and reduces efficiencies," the airline said. -- PTI

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