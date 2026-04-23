HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zerodha, Angel One, Upstox Lead Drop In Active Investors

Thu, 23 April 2026
Share:
11:53
image
A spike in volatility and weak trailing returns have prompted many retail investors to pause their equity market participation, dragging down activity levels across several leading brokerages.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw its active client base shrink by 3.5 million in financial year 2025-2026 (FY26), with leading discount brokerages -- Zerodha, Angel One and Upstox -- accounting for the bulk of the decline.

The drop coincided with a 5.1 per cent fall in the Nifty 50, marking its worst annual performance since FY20. In percentage terms, NSE's active client base fell 7 per cent to 45.2 million, after a sharp 20 per cent surge in FY25.

The pullback was most pronounced among discount brokers. Zerodha lost nearly a million active clients, while Angel One and Upstox saw declines of 810,000 and 760,000, respectively. In contrast, Groww's active base remained largely stable at 12.94 million.

Meanwhile, some traditional brokerages, such as ICICI Securities and SBICap Securities, bucked the trend, adding clients during the year.

An active client is defined as a Unique Client Code (UCC) that executes at least one trade during a given period. Market participants attributed the slowdown to a combination of heightened volatility, tighter derivatives regulations, and retail losses in the F&O segment.

"The post-pandemic retail trading frenzy is clearly cooling off. Many investors who entered during the bull run are now confronting the reality that consistent profits are hard to come by -- especially in a market dominated by high-frequency and institutional players. What we're seeing instead is a healthy shift towards disciplined investing via mutual funds," said a brokerage executive.

The moderation was also visible in account openings. Net additions of demat accounts slowed to about 32 million in FY26, compared to a record 41 million in FY25.

Average daily turnover (ADTV) in the equity cash segment at NSE and BSE fell 6 per cent year-on-year to Rs.1.13 trillion, down from Rs.1.21 trillion in FY25. Meanwhile, the combined ADTV in the futures and options (F&O) segment across exchanges rose a modest 4.6 per cent to Rs.447 trillion.

However, activity on the NSE showed signs of strain, with F&O turnover declining 18 per cent.    

-- Samie Modak, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

EVM glitches, violence disrupt voting in West Bengal
EVM glitches, violence disrupt voting in West Bengal

The first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections was disrupted by EVM glitches and overnight violence in several districts. Polling was halted or delayed at multiple booths due to malfunctioning Electronic Voting Machines. Incidents...

LIVE! India tough nut to crack: US as trade talks end
LIVE! India tough nut to crack: US as trade talks end

Iran: Why Trump Must Take A Leap Of Faith
Iran: Why Trump Must Take A Leap Of Faith

There are enough people at the top decision-making level in Tehran who are still willing to negotiate, provided Trump can create the right setting for the negotiation to acquire a dynamic of its own, points out Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

TN, WB assembly elections: Rajini, Vijay, Ajith vote
TN, WB assembly elections: Rajini, Vijay, Ajith vote

Take a look at the famous faces who exercised their democratic right.

'Vijay Has Been Campaigning Intensely As A Christian'
'Vijay Has Been Campaigning Intensely As A Christian'

'Remember Vijay had never spoke of himself as a Christian when he was a film star.''The BJP strategy is they want the Christian minority constituency to move away from the DMK.''That is what the BJP wants so that it will be very easy to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO