Voting begins in high-stakes polls in Bengal, Tamil Nadu

08:38

Voting for Tami Nadu and West Bengal Assembly elections has commenced at 7 am on Thursday, April 23.



In the first phase, over 3.60 crore electors are eligible to vote in 152 constituencies in Bengal .



The election is being seen as the BJP's best opportunity to make an early breakthrough and the ruling Trinamool Congress' most important test in its bid for a fourth consecutive term.



A record 2,450 companies of central paramilitary forces, comprising nearly 2.5 lakh personnel, have been deployed across the state for the polls, with over 8,000 polling stations identified as highly sensitive.



The Election Commission has placed districts such as Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Birbhum and Purba Bardhaman under special surveillance.



More than 2,193 quick response teams, surveillance units and flying squads have also been deployed to prevent violence and ensure free and fair polling.



The first phase assumes political significance because it includes all 54 seats in north Bengal, the region that powered the BJP's rise in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and helped it emerge as the principal challenger to the TMC in the 2021 assembly polls.



In Tamil Nadu, 5.73 crore voters will decide the fortunes of 4,023 candidates.



The DMK, which heads the Secular Progressive Alliance, is seeking to retain power, and is leading a multi-party coalition that includes Congress, Left parties and the VCK. The AIADMK, heading the National Democratic Alliance, on the other hand, is pushing for a return to power with allies BJP, AMMK and PMK, among others, in tow.



Actor Vijay-led TVK is attempting to break the decades long tradition of DMK and AIADMK alternatively ruling the state and form its government.



The TN Assembly is 234-member strong.



The Election Commission has deployed 1,06,418 ballot units along with 75,064 control units and VVPAT machines.



To prevent any technical delays, a reserve of 20 per cent for EVMs and 30 per cent for VVPATs is being maintained, according to officials. To ensure peaceful polling, 300 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed, alongside 83,875 state police personnel.