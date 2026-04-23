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US military seizes another oil tanker 'smuggling' Iran oil

Thu, 23 April 2026
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17:17
Representational image
Representational image
The US military seized another tanker Thursday associated with smuggling Iranian oil.

The US Defence Department said it seized the oil tanker Majestic X in the Indian Ocean.

"We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate," the Defence Department said.

The seizure comes after Iran attacked three cargo ships Wednesday in the Strait of Hormuz, capturing two of them.

The Defence Department released footage of the seizure of the vessel, showing US troops on the deck of the vessel.

Ship-tracking data showed the Majestic X in the Indian Ocean between Sri Lanka and Indonesia, roughly the same location as the oil tanker Tifani, earlier seized by American forces. It had been bound for Zhoushan, China. 
-- Agencies

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