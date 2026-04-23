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Trump lists out 'Naughty and Nice' NATO allies

Thu, 23 April 2026
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The Donald Trump administration has reportedly developed a "naughty and nice" list categorising NATO allies according to their contributions, a move viewed as an effort to reward or penalise nations based on their support for the US military engagement with Iran, according to the Politico.

The documentation was prepared in anticipation of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's diplomatic visit to Washington DC earlier this month.

A European diplomat informed Politico that the initiative appears to be an expansion of a concept introduced by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in December.

During a previous defence forum, Hegseth noted that "model allies" would be granted "special favour" by Washington DC, whereas those deemed to be failing in collective defence obligations could face repercussions.

The implementation of such a list could result in punitive measures against certain alliance members, including the strategic relocation of US personnel or the restriction of American defence technology sales.

However, observers told Politico that these actions may ultimately prove more detrimental to Washington than the intended targets.

"They don't seem to have very concrete ideas when it comes to punishing bad allies. Moving troops is one option, but it mainly punishes the US, doesn't it?" a European official remarked to the publication.

While the White House has yet to officially verify the list's existence, nations such as Poland and Romania are expected to receive positive assessments.

Poland has been recognised for its substantial defence expenditure, while Romania has permitted US forces to utilise its airbases for operations connected to the conflict with Iran.

In contrast, the majority of NATO members have declined to participate in the Gulf hostilities, a position that has drawn sharp criticism from the US President.

In a recent address, Trump remarked that the alliance had belatedly offered assistance in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. -- ANI

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