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Trump claims Iran halts execution of 8 women protestors

Thu, 23 April 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that Iran had halted the planned execution of eight women protestors following his intervention.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said four women would be released immediately, while four others would face one month in prison. 

Iran has not officially confirmed the development so far.

"Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed. Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison. I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said in the post.

Earlier in the day, Trump hinted at a "possible" diplomatic breakthrough with Iran, even as maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz threaten to collapse a fragile regional ceasefire.

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