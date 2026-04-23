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Think about your future: Kanimozhi

Thu, 23 April 2026
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DMK MP Kanimozhi speaks to the electorate after voting: "Think about your future. Think about the future of the state. Think about who will fight for the rights of the state and for the language, what we stand for, and then vote...This election's narrative is that we have performed well. We have given good governance for 5 years and the schemes have reached people.

"People have understood that DMK and its alliance partners are the people who have an ideological fight to protect the state, our language, our culture and to ensure that there is a better future for the next generation. So, I am very confident that is the narrative...I am very confident that the DMK will do well and we will continue."

On BJP and TVK, she says, "They will keep bringing up issues. Any govt will make sure that there are enough facilities for voters to come and vote. When the DMK is very confident that people will vote them back to power, why is it that any Govt will indulge in something like this. So, if you want to make false accusations again and again, especially on a day when people come to vote, that is politics."

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