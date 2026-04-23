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Teen dies after falling into train-platform gap at Bhiwandi Road station

Thu, 23 April 2026
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09:39
Representative image
Representative image
A 19-year-old woman died after falling into the gap between a moving train and the platform at Bhiwandi Road railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 7.25 pm on Tuesday on platform no. 4 as the train slowed down, they said.

The victim, identified as Jinisha Khandelwal from Surat, was returning from a family wedding in Pune and intended to visit her aunt in the Anjur Phata area of Bhiwandi before heading back to Gujarat.

While the other family members managed to alight safely, Jinisha apparently lost her balance and slipped while attempting to get off the moving coach.

"The victim got caught in the gap between the train and the platform and was crushed. She sustained critical head injuries," Dombivili Government Railway Police (GRP) senior inspector Babasaheb Thorat told PTI.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, he said.

Eyewitnesses and relatives of the deceased claimed the tragedy was worsened by the "chaotic" behaviour of commuters. They alleged that passengers waiting on the platform attempted to board the train in haste before it had come to a complete halt, obstructing those trying to disembark.

The GRP on Wednesday registered a case of accidental death and sent the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

"We are carrying out a further probe into the incident," the official added. -- PTI

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