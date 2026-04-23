Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital

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The byelection was necessitated by Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash.



The Pawar senior had appealed to people from his hospital bed to vote for Sunetra Pawar. -- PTI

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar president Sharad Pawar was on Thursday discharged from a hospital in Mumbai.The 85-year-old leader had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in the city on April 19.Sources close to the veteran politician said the hospitalisation was for a follow-up and check-up. His condition was fine and there was nothing to worry about, they added.Pawar had tweeted that he would not be able to travel to Baramati for voting in the assembly byelection where Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of his nephew and late NCP chief Ajit Pawar, is a candidate.