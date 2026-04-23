Servant who raped killed woman had raped another hrs before

14:08

The last rites of the victim being performed in Delhi

The probe into the rape and murder of the 22-year-old daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Officer in southeast Delhi's upscale Kailash Hills locality on Wednesday has revealed some chilling facts.



According to police sources, the accused, 19-year-old Rahul Meena, headed straight to the rooftop study after sneaking into the house using a spare key, where he attacked the woman who was preparing for her civil services examination, raped her, and dragged her blood-soaked body downstairs.



Rahul, who was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka hours after the crime, did not show any remorse during interrogation and even changed his statements, they said.



He allegedly strangled the victim with a mobile phone charging cable before hitting her with a heavy object, rendering her unconscious.



"The investigation suggests that the accused raped the victim while she was still unconscious. He then dragged her down the stairs to another room where a locker was kept, and attempted to open the biometric lock using her fingerprint, but it did not open," a police source said.



He then broke the locker open using a screwdriver, stole cash and jewellery, changed his blood-stained clothes and slippers and fled the scene, about 30 minutes before the victims' parents returned home.



According to police, the accused was inside the house for about 40 minutes.



CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts confirmed that Rahul entered the colony around 6.30 am, sneaked into the house at 6.49 am, and left at 7.20 am.



The incident came to light when the victim's parents returned home and found her lying in a pool of blood, with her clothes torn, and her belongings scattered all around.



The accused, who worked as a domestic help in the house for about eight months before he was fired around a month ago, knew about the morning routine of the victim's parents, who were not at home at the time of the incident, police said.



The victim, an engineering graduate from IIT-Delhi, was preparing for her civil services examination.



"Initially, Rahul told police that he took an ambulance from Alwar to Delhi. But later he changed his statement and said he booked a car for Rs 5,000 and left without paying the driver after reaching Delhi.



"Our teams are working to ascertain the exact chain of events, both in Rajasthan and Delhi. We are also scanning the trail of CCTV footage from the crime scene to the hotel in Dwarka from where Rahul was arrested," the source said.



The 19-year-old appears to be a serial offender who allegedly raped a woman in Rajasthan's Alwar hours before the crime in Delhi, officials said.



"A special team has been formed to probe the rape charge against Rahul Meena here. We have detained over half a dozen people for questioning," Alwar SP Sudhir Chaudhary said on Thursday.



According to the officer, Rahul was known to the victim and played online Ludo with her husband. -- PTI