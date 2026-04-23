HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex tanks 852 pts, crude hits $100 amid war

Thu, 23 April 2026
Share:
16:18
image
Stock markets fell for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex tumbling 852.49 points, as crude oil prices once again breached the USD 100 per barrel mark amid stalled US-Iran negotiations.

Sustained foreign fund outflows, along with a weak trend in Asian and European equities, also unnerved investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 852.49 points, or 1.09 per cent, to settle at 77,664. During the day, it slumped 942.31 points, or 1.20 per cent, to 77,574.18.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 205.05 points, or 0.84 per cent, to end at 24,173.05.

From the Sensex pack, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

In contrast, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Bharat Electronics were the winners. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'It just happened': Monster who raped, killed Delhi woman
LIVE! 'It just happened': Monster who raped, killed Delhi woman

TMC, Humayun Kabir's workers clash; stones, bricks hurled
TMC, Humayun Kabir's workers clash; stones, bricks hurled

Supporters of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the ruling TMC clashed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district during the first phase of the state assembly polls, leading to police intervention and heightened security measures.

Delhi rape accused tried using victim's finger to unlock locker
Delhi rape accused tried using victim's finger to unlock locker

Police sources reveal chilling details in the rape and murder of a 22-year-old in south Delhi, stating that accused Rahul Meena, a former domestic help, showed no remorse and repeatedly changed his statements during the investigation.

'China, India or other hellhole': Trump reposts anti-India rant
'China, India or other hellhole': Trump reposts anti-India rant

Donald Trump has amplified a critique of birthright citizenship by sharing a video of Michael Savage, who claimed the legal system allows immigrants to exploit American laws.

India is a tough nut to crack: Trump's trade representative
India is a tough nut to crack: Trump's trade representative

A US trade representative described India as a 'tough nut to crack' during trade agreement negotiations in Washington, highlighting India's protection of its agricultural markets and the ongoing discussions on specific commodities.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO