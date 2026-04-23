Sensex tanks 852 pts, crude hits $100 amid war

16:18

Stock markets fell for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with the benchmark Sensex tumbling 852.49 points, as crude oil prices once again breached the USD 100 per barrel mark amid stalled US-Iran negotiations.



Sustained foreign fund outflows, along with a weak trend in Asian and European equities, also unnerved investors.



The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 852.49 points, or 1.09 per cent, to settle at 77,664. During the day, it slumped 942.31 points, or 1.20 per cent, to 77,574.18.



The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 205.05 points, or 0.84 per cent, to end at 24,173.05.



From the Sensex pack, Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.



In contrast, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Bharat Electronics were the winners. -- PTI