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Seen some reports. That's where I'll leave it: MEA on India 'hellhole'

Thu, 23 April 2026
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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reacted to reports of US President Donald Trump resharing a video that referred to India and China in derogatory terms, saying it had "seen some reports" but declined further comment.

Addressing a weekly media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We've seen some reports. That's where I'll leave it."

His remarks come after Trump amplified a critique of birthright citizenship in the US by sharing a video featuring right-wing conservative author and radio host Michael Savage on Truth Social.  -- ANI

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