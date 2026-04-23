Seen some reports. That's where I'll leave it: MEA on India 'hellhole'

18:02

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reacted to reports of US President Donald Trump resharing a video that referred to India and China in derogatory terms, saying it had "seen some reports" but declined further comment.



Addressing a weekly media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We've seen some reports. That's where I'll leave it."



His remarks come after Trump amplified a critique of birthright citizenship in the US by sharing a video featuring right-wing conservative author and radio host Michael Savage on Truth Social. -- ANI

