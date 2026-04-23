See: Footage of Iranian military seizing ships in Hormuz

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Iranian military boarding a vessel. Video grab: IRIB

The Iranian government has published footage purportedly documenting the seizure of a commercial container ship within the strategic waters of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Al Jazeera.



The visual evidence shows armed members of the Iranian military, wearing masks, scaling the hull of the cargo vessel to gain control of the deck. This escalation follows claims by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that their forces "captured two vessels in the strait on Wednesday".



Following the boarding operations, the military wing confirmed that the situation remained under their control, noting that "both ships were directed towards the Iranian coast".



According to Al Jazeera, the release of the video serves as a domestic demonstration of naval capability amidst heightened regional friction and a restrictive maritime blockade.



In a sharp diplomatic response, Panama has strongly condemned the seizure of the "MSC Francesca", describing the capture of a vessel sailing under its flag as "illegal". Panama's Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that while the ship is Italian-owned, it is registered under the Panamanian flag.



"The ship was transiting the Strait of Hormuz when it was seized and forcibly taken to Iranian territorial waters," the ministry stated. Officials further warned that Tehran's actions pose "a serious threat to maritime security" and labelled the incident an "unnecessary escalation" at a time when the international community seeks to keep the waterway open without "threats or blackmail of any kind".



Detailing the operation, the IRGC identified the detained ships as the "MSC-FRANCESCA" and the "EPAMINODES". In a statement reported by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the military wing alleged the vessels were involved in violations while transiting the strategic waterway.



The IRGC accused the crews of "tampering with navigational aid systems and jeopardising maritime security". The statement, as quoted by IRIB, claimed the "MSC-FRANCESCA" belonged to the "Zionist regime" and alleged both ships were attempting to "secretly exit the Strait of Hormuz without authorisation". -- ANI