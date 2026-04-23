NSF holds candlelight vigil, seeks justice for 2 Naga civilians killed in Manipur

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The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) on Thursday held a candlelight vigil here demanding justice for two Naga civilians killed in a recent ambush in Manipur.



The vigil, held at Naga Solidarity Park under the theme 'We Rise Together: Unbreakable, Unafraid', was organised in memory of Chinaoshang Shokwungnao of Tushar village and Yaruingam Vashum of Kharasom village.



The two were killed by suspected militants who opened fire at a convoy of civilian vehicles in T M Kasom area along NH-202 in Ukhrul district on April 18.



Addressing the gathering, NSF president Mteisuding said the vigil was not only an expression of grief but also a collective stand against injustice.



He said the pain of the bereaved families was shared by the Naga community and alleged that such incidents reflected a pattern of targeted violence against Nagas.



NSF claimed that it sent a memorandum to the United Nations Human Rights Council, in which it alleged that the April 18 incident was part of a "systematic and coordinated pattern of aggression", and also flagged repeated incidents of violence, arson and intimidation in Naga-inhabited areas, particularly in Manipur. -- PTI