No Indian seafarer injured in firing on foreign-flagged vessels: Govt

17:35

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Thursday said that all Indian seafarers operating in the region are safe following recent firing incidents involving foreign-flagged vessels.



Addressing an inter-ministerial press briefing here, Additional Secretary of the Ministry, Mukesh Mangal, said that while no Indian-flagged vessels were affected, concerns remain over the safety of Indian crew members serving on foreign ships in the affected area.



"In the past 24 hours, there were certain incidents of firing on the foreign-flag vessels. Although none of the Indian vessels came under fire, we are worried for the Indian seafarers on these vessels," Mangal said.



He confirmed that no Indian seafarers were injured in the incidents. "None of the Indian seafarers has been injured in the firing on the foreign-flagged vessels," he added. -- ANI