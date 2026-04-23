HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi appeals people of Tamil Nadu, Bengal to vote in large numbers

Thu, 23 April 2026
Share:
09:34
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to "enthusiastically" take part in the voting for the Assembly elections in their states.
 
Modi especially urged the youth and women of the two states to vote in record numbers.
 
Polling has started at all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu while voting began for 152 assembly seats, out of the 294, in West Bengal this morning.
 
"As Tamil Nadu votes in the Assembly elections, I call upon all voters to take part enthusiastically in this sacred duty of democracy. I urge the youth and the women of Tamil Nadu in particular to come out and vote in record numbers," Modi said in a post on X.
 
The prime minister, in another post, said, "Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections takes place today. I urge all citizens to participate in this festival of democracy with full strength. I especially appeal to my young friends and to the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers".
 
The second phase of polling in West Bengal will be held on April 29.
 
Counting of votes in both states, along with Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, will take place on May 4. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hormuz mine clearance may take...: Pentagon
LIVE! Hormuz mine clearance may take...: Pentagon

'Vijay Has Been Campaigning Intensely As A Christian'
'Vijay Has Been Campaigning Intensely As A Christian'

'Remember Vijay had never spoke of himself as a Christian when he was a film star.''The BJP strategy is they want the Christian minority constituency to move away from the DMK.''That is what the BJP wants so that it will be very easy to...

Same Day, New Life: Pahalgam Survivor Names Son Pahal
Same Day, New Life: Pahalgam Survivor Names Son Pahal

Born into a family that survived the Pahalgam terrorist attack on the very day the attack took place a year ago, a Chhattisgarh family names their newborn Pahal.

11 killed in UP multi-vehicle crash; brake failure suspected
11 killed in UP multi-vehicle crash; brake failure suspected

Eleven people, including children, were killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, triggered by a suspected brake failure in a truck.

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Phase I: Touch And Go Seats
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Phase I: Touch And Go Seats

The polling for the Tamil Nadu Elections will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2026.Out of the 294 assembly seats, 152 seats in West Bengal will go to polls in the first phase on Thursday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO