Mega turnouts in Bengal (62.18%), TN (56.81%) till 1 pm

14:41

West Bengal Assembly LoP Suvendu Adhikari votes

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal witnessed massive voter turnout in Assembly polls on Thursday recording 62.18 per cent and 56.81 per cent respectively at 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.



In Tamil Nadu, the highest turnout of 62.97 per cent was in Tiruppur district, followed by Namakkal at 62.51 per cent, then Erode at 61.97 per cent. Chennai district registered a turnout of 54.58 per cent, Coimbatore at 58.24 per cent and Madurai at 54.75 per cent. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Nilgiris at 50.42 per cent.



In West Bengal, Paschim Mednipur district recorded a high turnout of 65.77 per cent followed by Jhargam at 65.31 per cent and Bankura at 64.58. The lowest turnout was recorded in Malda at 58.45.22 per cent.



Polling for the 234 Assembly constituiences in Tamil Nadu and 152 constituencies in West Bengal began amid tight security this monring. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. Polling in the remaining constituencies in WEst Bengal is slated for May 29 and counting of votes will take place on May 4.



Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said that the state's electorate comprises over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters. The poll body is also catering to 14,59,039 first-time voters and 68,501 service voters, with 4,18,541 postal votes already received. Furthermore, 62 counting centres have already been established to ensure a smooth process after the high-stakes voting concludes.