Maruti, Hyundai, Nissan Lead India's PV Exports

11:52

India is witnessing a substantial consolidation of passenger vehicle (PV) exports with two global car makers, Maruti Suzuki India and Hyundai Motor India, now cumulatively accounting for 70.03 of the total exports of 905,200 PVs from the country in FY26.



In FY25, they accounted for a much lower share of total PV exports at 64.05 per cent, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).



If the third largest PV exporter, Nissan India, is also added to the above number, the three foreign players cumulatively accounted for 80 per cent of the total PV exports from the country in FY26. The three carmakers together accounted for 73 per cent of PV exports in FY25.



In a striking contrast, leading homegrown passenger vehicle makers Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra lag foreign peers with just 3.2 per cent share of PV exports in FY26. The two companies exported 29,072 PVs combined, slightly more than Kia Motors India's FY26 exports of 27,953 vehicles.



This represents a marginal increase over the previous financial year when Tata Motors and M&M's combined share of total PV exports was only 2.4 per cent.



The substantial consolidation of exports has been led by Maruti Suzuki India which reported a 34.4 per cent increase in exports in FY26 from 330,081 PVs in FY25 to a record 443,825 vehicles in FY26.



Hyundai India's car exports rose 16.36 per cent to hit 190,725, while Nissan India's exports were up 15.5 per cent to 84,408 vehicles in FY26.



As a result, overall passenger vehicle exports rose nearly 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY26.



The contrasting numbers should be seen against the backdrop of the government's big push to make passenger electric vehicles (EVs) globally competitive under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which is already offering substantial incentives to EV makers.



-- Surajeet Das Gupta, Business Standard