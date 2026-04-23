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Major fire near IAF station in Kerala; put out after hours

Thu, 23 April 2026
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A huge fire broke out near to the Mukkunnimala Air Force radar station here on Saturday morning, gutting 4-5 acres of dry brush, fire and rescue officials said.

The fire was finally extinguished around 5pm after several hours of firefighting, they said.

The fire was reported close to 11 am, an official of Kattakada fire station and immediately two fire tenders were dispatched to the location.

Later another fire tender arrived at the scene and it was only by around 5 pm that the blaze was contained, the official said.

The evening showers also helped, he added.

The exact cause for the fire is not known, but the area is an abandoned quarry site and all kinds of waste is dumped in that area, the official said.

"The waste also caught fire along with the dry bush, making firefighting efforts tough," he said. -- PTI

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