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Mahua Moitra has a question for the PM

Thu, 23 April 2026
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TMC MP Mahua Moitra takes a dig at PM Modi after US President Donald Trump's reposting of India being called a hell hole. 

Moitra writes, "Hello @narendramodiji your Phraand Trump just called India a "hell hole" and all Indians "gangsters with laptops". Are you going to protest or are you just going to Khi Khi your way to your next poll rally in Bengal?"

US President Donald Trump had amplified a provocative critique of birthright citizenship by sharing a video of prominent conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, who claimed the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit American laws by arriving in the "ninth month of their pregnancy".

In the footage, Savage argued that such practices create a loophole where "a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet."

The footage, originally aired on the Newsmax series The Savage Nation, was highlighted by the "Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social" account, which serves as a platform dedicated to reposting the President's social media activity.

In the clip, Savage expressed deep frustration with the judicial process, stating, "Today's brief, abbreviated discussion will be about the arguments that I just listened to before the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship. I was somewhat incensed by listening to the arguments because all I heard was legalese being bandied back and forth."

Focusing his criticism on the legal representation involved, Savage remarked that "the person bringing the arguments in favour of flooding America with illegal aliens to change the demographics forever was a Chinese American who looks to me like the classic ACLU attorney. Very smart, very evil, and very devious."

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