Karnataka HC stays FIR order against minister over Rs 500 bet remark

23:35

"The context in which the alleged offence is made out prima facie lacks mens rea (guilty mind)," Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav said while granting the stay.





During a recent state-level pre-university kabaddi tournament in Tumakuru, Dakshina Kannada defeated Vijayapura 36-26 in the boys' final.





After presenting the prize, Parameshwara jokingly remarked, "I lost Rs 500. I had placed a bet with the Deputy Commissioner that the Vijayapura team would win."





Based on a private complaint filed by H R Nagabhushan, the 42nd additional chief judicial magistrate court ordered the registration of an FIR against Parameshwara over the remark and directed the police to initiate a probe.





Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Parameshwara said, "It seems I cannot crack jokes."





The minister said his comment during the match was casual and not intended to promote betting. -- PTI

The Karnataka high court on Thursday stayed a magisterial order directing the registration of an FIR against state Home Minister G Parameshwaraand the deputy commissioner of Tumakuru district over their alleged involvement in a Rs 500 bet.