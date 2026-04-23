Karnataka HC stays FIR order against minister over Rs 500 bet remark

The Karnataka high court on Thursday stayed a magisterial order directing the registration of an FIR against state Home Minister G Parameshwara
and the deputy commissioner of Tumakuru district over their alleged involvement in a Rs 500 bet.
"The context in which the alleged offence is made out prima facie lacks mens rea (guilty mind)," Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav said while granting the stay.
During a recent state-level pre-university kabaddi tournament in Tumakuru, Dakshina Kannada defeated Vijayapura 36-26 in the boys' final.
After presenting the prize, Parameshwara jokingly remarked, "I lost Rs 500. I had placed a bet with the Deputy Commissioner that the Vijayapura team would win."
Based on a private complaint filed by H R Nagabhushan, the 42nd additional chief judicial magistrate court ordered the registration of an FIR against Parameshwara over the remark and directed the police to initiate a probe.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Parameshwara said, "It seems I cannot crack jokes."
The minister said his comment during the match was casual and not intended to promote betting. -- PTI