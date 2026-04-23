Jhalmuri gave thunderous shock to TMC: PM in Bengal

13:46

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the second phase elections in West Bengal, saying that his jhalmuri gave a "thunderous shock" to the ruling party.



Accusing the TMC of sheltering "infiltrators" and promoting "maha jungle raj," PM Modi promised refuge to Matua and Namashudra communities, and said that the process of granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be accelerated.



Addressing a poll rally in Krishnanagar, PM Modi said, "You must wave the flag of the BJP-NDA's victory with full strength. On May 4, the celebration of the BJP's victory will also take place in Bengal, sweets will also be distributed, and jhal muri will also be handed out. Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhal muri, but the jhal (spice) hit TMC."



The jhalmuri jibe came as PM Modi had a ligh-hearted moment, having jhalmuri on April 19 in Jhargram after a series of election rallies in the state.



Noting the fall of the Left in West Bengal, he said that now the people are similarly standing against the TMC's rule.



He said, "Fifteen years ago, people were against the communists. Today, they are standing against the TMC's jungle raj. Oppressors and corrupt people will be held accountable. You know our mantra, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. But the TMC believes in 'Ghuspaithiyon ka sath, Ghuspaithiyon ka vikas'. They provide them shelter. After 4 May, a new guarantee of good governance will begin in West Bengal." -- ANI