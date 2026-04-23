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'It just happened': Monster who raped, killed Delhi woman

Thu, 23 April 2026
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The monster who raped and killed Delhi IIT grad
The monster who raped and killed Delhi IIT grad
Delhi Police on Thursday sought four days of custodial interrogation of accused Rahul Meena after he was produced before the Saket Court in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in South Delhi's Kailash Hills area.

Police sources said the request for custody is crucial to reconstruct the sequence of events, verify digital and forensic evidence, and establish the full motive behind the crime. Meena was arrested from a hotel in Dwarka shortly after the incident and has since been in police custody.

According to police sources, the accused has shown no visible remorse during interrogation and has maintained a composed and calm demeanour. He allegedly told investigators that he had gone to the house only to take money and repeatedly stated that "it just happened." He also reportedly said that "if didi had given the money, this would not have happened," while responding in a matter-of-fact manner during questioning.

Sources further said forensic teams are examining key evidence to confirm the sequence of events, including allegations of sexual assault, robbery, and murder. Officials said the accused appeared unusually normal during interrogation, prompting investigators to closely examine his psychological profile and intent.

Sources said the accused, who worked as a domestic help with the family for nearly a year, was familiar with their daily routine. He allegedly took advantage of the fact that the victim would be alone in the morning hours when her parents left for their routine walk and gym sessions.

According to sources, the accused stated that the family treated him very good and paid him a monthly salary of Rs 20,000, and also gave him bonuses. Investigators said the accused, who worked as a domestic help and was trusted by the family, gained entry into the house by falsely claiming that "aunty ne bulaya tha for money".

Police sources have also reconstructed the alleged final moments before the crime. The victim was reportedly studying in her room when the accused entered and demanded money. When she refused, an argument broke out. He allegedly warned her not to raise an alarm before launching a violent assault.

According to sources, the accused first attempted to strangulate the victim, after which she fell unconscious. It is at this stage that sexual assault is suspected to have taken place. He then allegedly struck her three times with a heavy object, leading to fatal injuries. Blood traces were found in multiple areas of the house, indicating the intensity of the assault, sources said.

Investigators further said Meena allegedly dragged the victim's hand in an attempt to unlock a digital lock using her fingerprint. When that failed, he reportedly used a screwdriver to break another lock and fled after looting cash and valuables. Police sources further stated that after noticing blood stains on his clothes, the accused changed into the victim's brother's pants before fleeing the scene. He is believed to have headed towards a railway station in an attempt to escape. -- ANI

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