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Iran mocks Trump govt over US Navy Secretary's exit

Thu, 23 April 2026
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The Iranian Embassy in Thailand has launched a fresh verbal assault on Donald Trump, following the exit of United States Navy Secretary John C Phelan. In a social media post on X, the diplomatic mission highlighted the departure and remarked that "Regiment change continues."

This latest jab follows a pattern of provocative commentary from the embassy directed at the current American administration. Recently, the mission shared a satirical post on the same platform mocking the White House after US Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer stepped down from her cabinet position. In that instance, the embassy suggested that "regime change" was unfolding within the United States itself rather than abroad.

The verbal provocations from Tehran coincide with a period of significant upheaval within the American defence establishment. The Pentagon has confirmed the immediate resignation of US Navy Secretary John Phelan, marking the first exit of a military service head during Donald Trump's second term.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell verified the development on Wednesday, stating that Phelan was "departing the administration, effective immediately." In an official statement, Parnell expressed appreciation for the outgoing official's tenure, noting, "We are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy." However, no formal explanation was provided for the abrupt departure.

Phelan's exit appears to be part of a broader, more aggressive restructuring of the Pentagon. The resignation follows a series of high-level removals orchestrated by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who has recently overseen the dismissal of several senior military figures. -- ANI

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